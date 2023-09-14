A suspect has been arrested in Tuesday's fatal stabbing in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with Tuesday's fatal stabbing of a Pittsfield man.
Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, heavily armed police surrounded a residence at 83-85 Dalton Ave. and arrested a man, who was identified by the Berkshire District Attorney's Office as Josiah Helmer.
Helmer, 27, is charged with suspicion of murder, according to interim Pittsfield Police Chief Thomas Dawley, who noted additional charges may be brought.
He is accused of stabbing a 42-year-old man on Melville Street near First Street in downtown Pittsfield on Tuesday night.