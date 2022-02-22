The suspect in Saturday's shooting in North Adams has been held as dangerous for 120 days

NORTH ADAMS — The suspect in a shooting outside the Key West Lounge over the weekend has been ordered held without bail for 120 days.
Paul Starbird, 19, who is listed as homeless in North Adams, is accused of gunning down two people on State Street about 1:20 a.m. Saturday. One of the victims was not seriously hurt, but the other already has undergone two surgeries.
"It does appear he will survive," Assistant District Attorney Kelly Samuels said during Tuesday's arraignment.
The surgeon who operated on the victim told police it was a close call.
"Any further delay in getting [the victim] to the hospital [and] his injuries could have been fatal," according to a North Adams Police report.
Bartenders told police they tried to close Saturday night "due to a fight taking place inside the bar." It's not clear from the initial information filed in court what the disagreement was about.
A fight then took place outside the bar, and a man who police believe is Starbird is seen on security camera footage taking a gun from his jacket. He then "takes a two-handed shooting stance and the laser illumination is observed in the direction the weapon is pointed," the report says, and points the gun at both victims.
"I can't believe they shot me," one victim said when he called 911.
Later, Starbird was found running past the Freight Yard Pub, where he was taken into custody, according to police.
He pleaded not guilty in Northern Berkshire District Court on Tuesday morning to charges including two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card.
Attorney Richard Taskin, who represented Starbird during his arraignment and dangerousness hearing, argued for his release, saying that he has a "minimal record" and that he has a "very serious health condition" — a brain tumor and seizures — and Starbird is concerned about medical care at the jail.
Judge William Rota found Starbird to be dangerous and ordered him held without bail for 120 days while the case is pending.