The suspect in Saturday's shooting in North Adams has been held as dangerous for 120 days

State Street in North Adams

Two people were wounded on State Street, near the Key West Lounge, early Saturday morning, according to North Adams Police.

 GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

NORTH ADAMS — The suspect in a shooting outside the Key West Lounge over the weekend has been ordered held without bail for 120 days.

Paul Starbird, 19, who is listed as homeless in North Adams, is accused of gunning down two people on State Street about 1:20 a.m. Saturday. One of the victims was not seriously hurt, but the other already has undergone two surgeries.

North Adams Police have arrested a suspect in the weekend shooting that injured two people

"It does appear he will survive," Assistant District Attorney Kelly Samuels said during Tuesday's arraignment.

The surgeon who operated on the victim told police it was a close call.

"Any further delay in getting [the victim] to the hospital [and] his injuries could have been fatal," according to a North Adams Police report.

Bartenders told police they tried to close Saturday night "due to a fight taking place inside the bar." It's not clear from the initial information filed in court what the disagreement was about.

A fight then took place outside the bar, and a man who police believe is Starbird is seen on security camera footage taking a gun from his jacket. He then "takes a two-handed shooting stance and the laser illumination is observed in the direction the weapon is pointed," the report says, and points the gun at both victims.

"I can't believe they shot me," one victim said when he called 911.

Later, Starbird was found running past the Freight Yard Pub, where he was taken into custody, according to police.

He pleaded not guilty in Northern Berkshire District Court on Tuesday morning to charges including two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card.

Attorney Richard Taskin, who represented Starbird during his arraignment and dangerousness hearing, argued for his release, saying that he has a "minimal record" and that he has a "very serious health condition" — a brain tumor and seizures — and Starbird is concerned about medical care at the jail.

Judge William Rota found Starbird to be dangerous and ordered him held without bail for 120 days while the case is pending.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

