PITTSFIELD — A city man accused of fatally shooting a man on North Street last spring was arraigned Thursday in Berkshire Superior Court on murder and weapons charges.
Edward Jennings Jr., 34, is accused of killing Florida native Lemond Grady outside of the Family Dollar on North Street the evening of April 20. Grady was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
Police found Jennings with a handgun and wearing clothing that witnesses said matched that of the shooter not far away at First and Orchard streets, authorities said. Police found two shell casings near the scene of the shooting.
Jennings and Grady, 39, were known to each other and had gotten into an altercation prior to the shooting, according to court documents. At the time of his death, Grady had an open District Court case in which he was accused of assaulting Jennings with a fire extinguisher and slicing his hand with a knife.
Prosecutors went on to allege that Grady violated a court order to stay away from Jennings the month days before the shooting, and asked District Court Judge Jennifer Tyne to revoke Grady's bail in the assault case. Prosecutors submitted an unsigned statement they said Jennings wrote as evidence that Grady violated those terms.
Tyne initially denied the bail revocation request without prejudice, noting the statement was unsigned and illegible at points, and asked prosecutors to ensure Jennings' presence in court at a hearing to reconsider the matter four days later. Jennings did not come to court, and Grady remained free on bail.
Jennings, in statements to police after the fatal shooting, made “reference to a previous incident in which Mr. Grady had attacked him,” according to a police report.
A Berkshire County grand jury handed up indictments July 23, moving Jennings' case from District Court over to Superior Court, which has exclusive jurisdiction over first-degree murder cases.
He pleaded not guilty before Judge Michael Callan on Thursday to charges of murder, illegal firearm possession and carrying a loaded firearm without a license. He remains held without bail.