PITTSFIELD — Two Berkshire County men accused of breaking into a Perrine Avenue home armed with a firearm late last month recently were ordered held without bail before trial.

Peter Campbell, 24, of Pittsfield, and Jawuan Loiodice-St. John, 22, of West Stockbridge, already have pleaded not guilty to charges of armed home invasion, and each was ordered held without bail after separate dangerousness hearings.

Judge Jennifer Tyne granted prosecutors' motion to hold Loiodice-St. John without bail for 120 days before trial, after a Monday hearing, and fellow Berkshire Central District Court Judge Paul Smyth on Thursday ordered Campbell held as a danger for the same duration, according to court documents.

Campbell and Loiodice-St. John are accused of forcing their way into an apartment in a multiunit home on Perrine Avenue in the early morning hours of July 28 while armed with a revolver, police said in a report.

According to court documents, a resident of the home told police that Loiodice-St. John was known to buy "angel dust" — it's an illegal drug also known as PCP, which has hallucinogenic effects — from a man who was staying there during the night of the break-in.

After breaking in, one of the suspects pistol-whipped the man, who police said in a separate release suffered "minor injuries," demanded to know "where is it?" then fired a gun into the floor before they both fled the scene, according to a police report.

Officers identified the suspects through witness interviews, surveillance footage, phone records and photographic evidence culled from social media, according to court documents. As part of the investigation, the Berkshire County Special Response Team executed warrant searches for a unit in the Berkshire Peak Apartments associated with Campbell.

In a release Friday, Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn commended the investigatory effort.

“This is a great example of the police work being done on a daily basis by the Pittsfield Police Department” Wynn said. “I would like to thank the victims in the case, as well as other members of the community, for their assistance and perseverance in this case."