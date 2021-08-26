GREAT BARRINGTON — Theory Wellness failed to properly pay employees who worked Sunday and holiday shifts at its cannabis dispensaries, the state attorney general’s office says, depriving hundreds of people of rightful compensation due to a law that will soon be phased out.
The business, with locations in Great Barrington, Chicopee and Bridgewater, has been ordered to pay $300,000 in restitution and penalties after an eight-month investigation.
Theory Wellness, Inc., President and CEO Brandon Pollock, and Treasurer and Secretary Nicholas Friedman have been issued one citation by the Attorney General's office for failing to pay its employees premium pay for hours worked on Sundays and covered holidays, in violation of Massachusetts wage and hour laws.
“Our office works to ensure that employees are rightfully compensated under the law for the work they do across industries in Massachusetts,” said Attorney General Maura Healey in a statement Thursday. “As a result of our investigation and action in this case, nearly 300 employees who were not paid properly by Theory Wellness will now be made whole.”
The Attorney General's Fair Labor Division began an investigation in December 2020 following a complaint from a worker about premium pay. Fair Labor’s investigation determined that 282 employees were owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in premium pay.
Massachusetts’ wage and hour laws require that employees of certain retail businesses be paid “premium pay” for working on Sundays and certain holidays. In 2021, employees who are entitled to premium pay must be paid 1.2 times their regular hourly rate for work on Sundays. In 2022, that rate will go down to 1.1 times their regular rate and in 2023, the premium pay requirement will be eliminated, pursuant to legislation passed in 2018.
Under the terms of the settlement, Theory Wellness has agreed to pay in full the premium wages owed to impacted employees. The company cooperated with the investigation and has since come into compliance with the premium and holiday pay laws.