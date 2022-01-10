Three arrested in Pittsfield following Summer Street drug bust

PITTSFIELD — After neighbors complained about drug dealing at an apartment at 172 Summer St., police seized cocaine and heroin from the unit and arrested three people.
Members of the Pittsfield Police Department starting 9 a.m. Thursday watched about 10 people ring a doorbell at the address, enter and then each leave just minutes later.
To investigators, it was apparent the visitors didn't live at 172 Summer St. None of them used a key, said Officer John Virgilio in an investigatory report, and some were seen during surveillance efforts stopping by more than once.
A few hours later, just after noon, law enforcement had a search warrant in hand. Virgilio said investigators got a key for the shared entryway to the multi-unit building from maintenance, then knocked on the door to apartment one.
"Who is it?" said someone inside the unit, before opening the door, according to the report.
A man, who was not charged in connection with the bust, opened the door, and tried unsuccessfully to shut it again. Over a dozen officers with PDD's Anti-Crime Unit, Drug Unit and Detective Bureau made their way inside and began their search.
Police handcuffed 32-year-old Demetries Anderson. Virgilio said that on a chair in front of Anderson sat a "large amount" of crack cocaine and heroin.
A resident of the apartment, 52-year-old Frank Rinaldi, was in his bedroom with three other people, and was taken into custody.
Investigators had information that a third suspect, Lameek "Showtime" Thomas, recently had heroin on him that he was offering for sale, according to the report.
Thomas had left the apartment just before authorities executed their warrant, the report states. But minutes before the search, officers found him riding in a Hyundai Elantra that police stopped at the intersection of Center Street and Columbus Avenue.
He had about $330 cash on him and a cell phone, according to court documents. Authorities also seized about $1,380 cash from Anderson.
In the Summer Street apartment investigators found five more cell phones, along with 68 grams of crack cocaine, a "work station" for packaging the substance and materials to cook it, a few scales and 200 baggies of heroin with a street value of about $1,200.
Police charged all three men with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, and trafficking 36 to 100 grams of cocaine, according to court records.
They are due to appear in Central Berkshire District Court for dangerousness hearings this week.