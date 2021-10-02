PITTSFIELD — Police busted what they called a "base of operations" for drug sales on First and Orchard streets in Pittsfield. One man was in a coma after police say he swallowed "his supply" of crack cocaine.
Donald Jennings, 31, of New York City, was taken to the hospital after a brief foot chase Thursday with police. At the hospital, Jennings spit out a "large baggie" containing about 36 grams of crack cocaine. Sources said he remained in a medically induced coma as of Friday.
Mark J. Jessamy, 30, of 53 1/2 Orchard St. Apt. 1, Pittsfield, was the target of the drug investigation, according to police statements contained in court records. Police arrested Jessamy first, at the Alltown convenience store on the corner of Tyler and First streets.
The police report said Jessamy had 294 glassine bags, each of which contained heroin, and more than 32 grams of what police believed to be crack cocaine.
Minutes later, police with warrants moved to search Apartment 1 at 241 First St. and two men fled from the front door: Jennings and Michael Williams, 28, of 28 Robbins Ave., Pittsfield, according to police.
Police chased Williams to Lincoln Street and police allege they caught him with nearly 19 grams of cocaine.
Officers caught Jennings as he tried to hop a fence on Orchard Street. Police saw white powder on Jennings' lips and heard him chewing but he refused to spit out what he was chewing, according to their report. Police suspected he had tried to eat illicit drugs and called for an ambulance.
Jennings had three cell phones, $1,541 in cash and a set of keys on him at the time, police said. Jennings faces a cocaine trafficking charge. His arraignment is pending in Central Berkshire District Court.
In court documents, investigators called Jessamy's Orchard Street apartment a "stash house" for narcotics sales. Officers with a warrant to search the apartment found a gun tucked in a couch and cash in a bedroom.
At the apartment on First Street, police listed having found sandwich bags, digital scales and a bag of "powder substance."
On Friday, Jessamy pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking between 18 and 36 grams of cocaine, possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute, firearm and ammunition possession without an FID card, improper firearm storage, and possessing a firearm while committing a felony.
Williams pleaded not guilty to a charge of cocaine possession with intent to distribute.
The Berkshire District Attorney's office did not request cash bail. Williams was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court on Nov. 16.
The Berkshire District Attorney's office also did not request cash bail for Jessamy, the target of the investigation. So Judge Jennifer Tyne ordered him held on $25,000 cash bail.
As the basis for ordering bail absent a request from the District Attorney's office, Tyne cited Jessamy's ties to family in the Bronx, his financial resources, the nature of the offenses and the potential penalties they carry.