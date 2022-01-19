Gravely injured man pulled from burning vehicle parked outside Pittsfield apartment

PITTSFIELD — A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being pulled from a burning vehicle early Wednesday outside his apartment complex, police said.

Deputy Fire Chief Dan Garner said that the man was incapacitated when firefighters and police officers arrived shortly 8:40 a.m. and began working to pull him from the 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, which was engulfed in flames in the parking lot of Livingston Apartments at East and Second streets.

The car was parked at the time, and the fire did not appear to have resulted from a crash.

While crews were working to save the man, the car's fuel line broke, spreading fuel and fire to a Honda Insight and a Nissan Tucson parked nearby.

Pittsfield Police Sgt. Ryan Williams said that crews described the victim as an “older male,” but were unable to identify him before he was transported by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center.

Traffic to Second Street was closed between East and Fenn streets until about 10 a.m.

The incident is being investigated by the Pittsfield Fire Investigation Unit, Pittsfield Police and the Massachusetts State Police.