PITTSFIELD — Three men have been indicted in Berkshire Superior Court on charges connected to separate allegations of sexual assault.
Indictments in the cases were handed down by a Berkshire County grand jury on Oct. 28, and the defendants were arraigned on Thursday.
Lochan Kissoon, of Pittsfield, pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and one count of indecent exposure in connection with a June 27 incident.
He was released on his own personal recognizance with conditions that he stay away and have no contact with four different people, including his accuser. He is due back in court on Feb. 15.
Edmond Andoh, also of Pittsfield, pleaded not guilty to a single count of rape, and was released on his own personal recognizance on the condition that he stays away from, and has no contact with his accuser. He is due back in court on Feb. 22.
Timothy Edward Formel, of Manchester, Pa., was arraigned over Zoom on two counts of rape, and also pleaded not guilty. His next hearing will take place over videoconference, and it is scheduled for Feb. 7.