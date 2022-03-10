Three Pittsfield men accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles

PITTSFIELD — Three city men have been arrested in connection with a string of catalytic converters thefts from vehicles.
Mitchell Sincere Phillips, 35, Joseph Wayne Bishop, 52, and William A. Ferry Jr., 55, were arrested early Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Police Department. They were later taken to Central Berkshire District Court and arraigned on multiple charges.
Police said the city of Pittsfield and Berkshire County have experienced a "surge" of thefts of catalytic converters since last fall.
Phillips faces five counts of receiving stolen property over $1,200, two counts of vandalizing property, one count of larceny over $1,200 and one count of possession of burglarious tools. Bishop also faces five counts of receiving stolen property over $1,200, one count of possession of a class A substance (heroin), one count of possession of a class B substance (cocaine) and one count of possession of burglarious tools.
Ferry is facing five counts of receiving stolen property over $1,200 and one count of possession of burglarious tools.
Anyone with any information about the catalytic converter thefts in Pittsfield is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Arena at 413-448-9700, ext. 527.