January trial date set in vehicular homicide case of former Mass MoCA director

PITTSFIELD — After coronavirus pandemic deferrals and a change of venue, a trial date has been set in the vehicular homicide case against the former director of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art.

Joseph Thompson's trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 3 in Central Berkshire Superior Court. The trial is expected to last five days and is anticipated to begin with jury selection, then opening arguments on the first Monday of the new year.

Next, jurors will travel to North Adams, to the area where Church Street merges with Ashland Street — the site of the July, 20, 2018, crash in which 49-year-old motorcyclist Steven Fortier, of North Adams, was killed. Jurors will get a firsthand look at the scene before testimony from witnesses unfolds over the ensuing days.

Judge Jennifer Tyne will preside. On Wednesday, Tyne agreed to a defense motion to bar the use of the word "victim" in reference to Fortier.

Defense lawyer Timothy Shugrue argued that the word was inconsistent with his theory that Fortier's actions caused the collision, and expressed his preference for instead calling Fortier the “decedent."

The defense case hinges on how Shugrue said, in court documents, that Fortier consumed a "substantial amount" of alcohol the evening of the collision. Intoxicated and traveling at a "high rate of speed," Fortier crossed into the northbound lane where Thompson was driving an Audi SUV, according to Shugrue's court documents.

Thompson had been driving "appropriately in his own lane" and within the speed limit, Shugrue said in a motion, and "had consumed no alcohol or any other substance that would effect his operation."

When the motorcycle approached, Thompson turned his vehicle away from it, in a bid to avoid a collision, according to Shugrue's motion, and in doing so, he crossed over the center line. Fortier "attempted to correct himself," Shugrue went on to theorize in court documents, and in doing so struck the front tire on the right side of Thompson's vehicle.

The impact resulted "in the collision which led to the decedent's death," the defense attorney asserted.

The prosecution has said that the state believes Thompson's vehicle was traveling in the wrong lane before the collision. The state must prove that Thompson was driving negligently in the lead-up to the collision.

Both legal teams previously stipulated that Fortier had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.28, more than three times the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle in Massachusetts. They also are expected to stipulate to Fortier's cause of death being blunt force trauma from the collision.

At trial, Shugrue is expected to call accident reconstructionist Daniel Parkka and toxicologist Robert Powers, who will interpret Fortier's toxicology report.

Thompson, the longtime former director of Mass MoCA, is charged with motor vehicular homicide by negligent operation.

His case was transferred last year to the Pittsfield courthouse from Northern Berkshire District Court to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest, since the North Adams courthouse building is owned by Mass MoCA, the clerk magistrate previously said.

The case tentatively had been scheduled for trial in May 2020, but court files show that hearings were rescheduled multiple times because of the coronavirus pandemic.