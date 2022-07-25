Trial begins for a man accused in daylight shooting on Pittsfield street

PITTSFIELD — The trial of a Springfield man accused in the daylight shooting of a 43-year-old woman on Kent Avenue two years ago began Monday in Berkshire Superior Court.

Myron Crapps, 31, waived his right to a jury trial, opting instead for what's known as a bench trial. That means Judge John Agostini will decide whether or not Crapps is guilty of the offenses for which he was indicted.

Authorities accuse Crapps of opening fire on the woman just before 2 p.m. on July 7, 2020, in the downtown area. According to a police report, Crapps was in the back seat of a vehicle that stopped in the area of 14 Kent Ave.

The males inside the vehicle "sexually propositioned" two females, the report states. One of them told her mother, who confronted the males who were in the car.

Crapps got out of the backseat and started "bugging out," a witness told police, fighting with others in the area.

He reentered the car, and when the driver drove west and approached Seymour Street, Crapps allegedly leaned out of the window and started shooting.

The mother of the female who had been propositioned heard shots, then realized she had been struck by gunfire, the report states. She suffered gunshot wounds to her abdomen and groin and was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment.

Police obtained a warrant for Crapps' arrest after interviewing witnesses. He was arrested in Springfield on July 13, 2020, and initially charged in Central Berkshire District Court, where he was ordered held without the right to bail for up to 120 days under the state's dangerousness statute.

A Berkshire County grand jury on Oct. 27, 2020, handed up indictments charging Crapps with assault and battery with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and witness intimidation. Court documents show prosecutors believe Crapps threatened a witness in an attempt to prevent him or her from speaking wit authorities.

On Nov. 12, 2020, Judge Agostini denied prosecutors' request to have Crapps continued to be detained under the dangerousness statute. In a three-page order, Agostini said in the victim was "unable to pick the defendant out of a photo lineup."

The judge said Crapps is from Georgia, where he "accrued an impressive criminal history," including previous robbery and aggravated assault convictions. Agostini said Crapps posed a flight risk, but said he believed there were conditions that could "reasonably assure the safety of the community."

He set bail at $15,000 and ordered Crapps released with a GPS device to home confinement, with allowances for certain appointments, and ordered Crapps not to contact any potential witnesses. Crapps in April 2021 was arrested in connection with an armed home invasion in the town of Washington, and that case remains pending.

In a spring court filing, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Yorlano said Crapps' bench trial was expected to last about three days, and involve ballistics and fingerprint evidence, as well as testimony from civilian and law enforcement witnesses. The trial is set to resume Tuesday morning.