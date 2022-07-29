Newly shared evidence leads to delay in embezzlement trial of former Great Barrington official

PITTSFIELD — The former Great Barrington employee charged with embezzling more than $150,000 will go on trial this fall — not next week — after her attorney said she needed to review material provided this month by prosecutors.

Attorney Judith Knight filed an emergency motion in Berkshire Superior Court this week to continue the trial of her client, Deborah Ball, to Oct. 1 or later. She said prosecutors provided her with additional information related to the case July 19.

"I filed a motion to continue because the commonwealth had just recently provided me with a lot of documents that they've had since the beginning of the case in 2019, but they just gave them to me this past week," Knight told The Eagle. "I need to go through those because I think some of those will be helpful to my client."

She said different prosecutors had been assigned to handle the case, which may have had something to do with what she termed a late disclosure of potential evidence.

"There's been a number of prosecutors on this case so it may simply be because of that," Knight said. "I don't think there was any ill-intent or anything — it may have just been overlooked."

The new materials, provided through what's known as the discovery process, included police reports and accounting information from Scanlon & Associates, the firm whose 2018 audit caught discrepancies in accounts handled by Ball, the town's former assistant treasurer/collector.

Knight also requested the office of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington disclose more information about why Karen Fink left her post as treasurer and tax collector of Great Barrington. The town has said Fink's departure was unrelated to Ball.

Knight said she wanted the information to be sure she investigates all avenues of a legal defense.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Giarolo is now handling the case.

During a Zoom hearing Thursday, he told Judge John Agostini that the evidence is possibly incriminating and includes checks and a copy of the hard drive of Ball's computer that is now in the custody of state police.

"She was able to swipe over $166,000 in cash from the coffers in Great Barrington," Giarolo alleged.

Additionally, Ball, who is 66, is facing medical issues. Agostini said her case will not go to jury trial next week as planned and set a status date for 2 p.m. Sept. 15 over Zoom.