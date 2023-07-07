The trial of former Olympian Conrad Mainwaring, who is accused of molesting boys at a summer camp in Becket, has been delayed at least a year

PITTSFIELD — The trial of a former Olympian accused of molesting boys in the 1970s may not take place for another year or more, a judge said Thursday, after a prosecutor said additional evidence must be disclosed to his defense.

Conrad Mainwaring, 71, is facing trial on allegations he sexually abused minors who attended a summer camp in Becket where Mainwaring was employed as a coach.

That proceeding may not move forward until well into next year, Judge John Agostini said. The trial had been scheduled to take place in Berkshire Superior Court on Sept. 5, a date the judge said was selected in November to give both sides plenty of time to get their witnesses ready.

“Now we’re kicking it down the road, and if we do this [schedule a status date] in September, this case won’t be tried for another year and a half,” Agostini said.

Assistant Berkshire District Attorney Stephanie Ilberg-Lamm was assigned to the case last month, taking it over from ADA Joseph Yorlano, who inherited it from ADA Megan Tesoniero.

Ilberg-Lamm, who is the chief of the DA office’s Child Abuse and Human Trafficking Unit, said she identified more evidence that needs to be shared with Mainwaring’s defense lawyer Dean Manuel to review before the trial begins.

“I do want to make sure that the defendant has an opportunity to review the evidence,” she said. “That way we can go forward and there are no appealable issues if we secure a conviction.”

That evidence includes about 200 photos, recorded statements from former campers, a recorded statement from Mainwaring and camp records that “would require additional time to investigate,” Manuel said. He said he also needs time to identify an expert to provide testimony for the defense at trial.

The prosecution plans to call Stephanie D. Block, a child psychologist and assistant professor at the UMass Lowell, to testify about why children may not immediately share about sexual abuse, contextualizing why the victims disclosed their experiences with Mainwaring decades later.

State police in Massachusetts started investigating Mainwaring, who was living in Los Angeles, after an extensive 2019 investigative report published by ESPN documented how Mainwaring allegedly sexually abused dozens of boys and young men in the U.S., including in Berkshire County over several decades.

Mainwaring competed as in the hurdles for his home country of Antigua at the 1976 Summer Olympics.

Prosecutors accuse Mainwaring of leveraging his position of authority to sexually assault nine campers at Camp Greylock, a sports camp in Becket. While there, Mainwaring ran a so-called “squad” of elite athletes who took part in what prosecutors described as “special training” outside of typical camp hours.

All together, Mainwaring is accused of committing at least 12 incidents of indecent assault and battery at Camp Greylock against nine victims. He allegedly had a pattern of telling his victims that they had to take part in “tests” to increase their “mental strength,” Ilberg-Lamm said in court documents.

Mainwaring would then assure his victims that he was proud of them for “passing” the test, she said, which allegedly involved Mainwaring performing a sex act on the victims under the guise of it being a part of the athletic training program.

The alleged abuse was always “cloaked” as a crucial part of practicing to become an elite athlete, prosecutors say.

A Berkshire County grand jury indicted Mainwaring in January 2021 on nine counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 stemming from disclosures made by seven former campers.

After two more former campers came forward, the grand jury in July 2021 indicted Mainwaring on three additional counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and one more count of indecent assault and battery on a child under the 14.

Agostini agreed to a request made by the office of then-Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington to try all the allegations during a single trial.

Mainwaring has been held in pretrial custody in lieu of posting $200,000 cash bail.