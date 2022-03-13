Retrial of two defendants in shooting at October Mountain set to begin this week

PITTSFIELD — The trial of two of four men indicted in the shooting of Nick Carnevale at October Mountain is set to begin Thursday.
It will be the third time Kevin Nieves and Daquan Douglas will enter Berkshire Superior Court expecting a trial on charges in the Aug. 21, 2018, shooting of Carnevale.
They are one half of the group that prosecutors allege acted as a joint venture in the assault on Carnevale.
Nieves' and Douglas' first trial, in early 2020, ended in a mistrial after the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Massachusetts.
The second attempt at the trial, in November, was continued after a judge ruled that the Berkshire District Attorney's Office failed to satisfy its burden to disclose potentially exculpatory evidence to the defense about a key witness.
The witness, Jacob Blanchard, was in a pickup with Carnevale at a party near the Ashley Reservoir on Aug. 21, 2018, when the vehicle was surrounded by a group that included Nieves and Douglas, prosecutors say. Carnevale, then 19, was pulled from the truck and assaulted by a group wielding sticks, then shot twice in the head.
Blanchard was involved in an unrelated home invasion in Adams two months after the shooting near the Ashley Reservoir, prompting a judge to raise questions about whether Blanchard got “a pass on the home invasion because of his involvement in the October Mountain case.” The prosecutor handling the case denied the suggestion.
Now, Nieves and Douglas are set to proceed to trial Thursday, when jury selection is expected to begin. Nieves is represented by defense lawyer Joseph Harty, and Douglas is represented by Dale Bass.
After the November trial continuance, Carnevale's father, Marc, said the family was looking forward to putting the prosecutions in the rearview mirror. Nick Carnevale was struck by a bullet to his left eye socket and another to his lower right jaw, requiring extensive surgeries.
Since then, Carnevale has had four major surgeries and two procedures treating aneurysms — ballooning blood vessels in the brain.
The trial of the remaining two defendants, Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez and Christopher Frazier, has been scheduled to go ahead this spring.