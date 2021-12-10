3 arraigned on firearms charges in Pittsfield case where Taser used on one of them

PITTSFIELD — Two men and a woman are facing felony gun charges in an incident this summer that ended with police using a Taser on one of them at the Alltown gas station on First Street.
William Bookert Jr. and Kevin Lopez, both 25, and Marlene Martinez, 26, are accused of pulling a handgun on a 45-year-old Pittsfield man while they were in a car on Adams Street on July 29. The man flagged down an officer in the parking lot of Cumberland Farms and reported that the gun was pulled by a man in the back seat of a white Honda Civic, according to a police report.
Police located the Honda at the nearby Alltown, at which point the man said he did not want to press charges and walked away.
Bookert got out of the back seat of the Honda, ignoring an officer's commands to remain in the vehicle, the report said. A struggle with two officers ensued as Bookert hopped into the driver's seat and tried to drive away.
During the struggle, Martinez, who was in the front passenger seat, yelled, "He has a gun!"
Officers said they pulled Bookert from the car, and he continued "fighting" with officers, the report said. Officer James Sena used a Taser on Bookert, who fell. Police found a revolver, with the hammer cocked, on the back seat of the Honda and a firearm in Martinez's bag, the report said.
The three, who are charged in a "joint venture," are being held pending dangerousness hearings.
Bookert was indicted in Berkshire Superior Court on charges of an alleged firearms violation with one prior drug crime, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and assault with a dangerous weapon.
In addition to firearms charges, Lopez and Martinez are accused of the possessing a large-capacity feeding device and distribution of a Class A substance.