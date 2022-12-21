Gary Linen gets life in prison for the death of Asiyanna Jones

PITTSFIELD — Gary Linen, whom a jury last week found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.
