Trucker escapes injury after flipping tractor-trailer loaded with apples in South Egremont

SOUTH EGREMONT — A truck driver escaped injury Monday after his tractor-trailer loaded with apples flipped on its side on Route 23 near the center of the village.
Arlyn Williams was heading east about 1:30 p.m. when he lost control of his rig while trying to negotiate the sharp turn at the intersection of Route 41 just west of the village.
"As soon as I came upon the curve my tires screeched and I flipped over," Williams told The Eagle. "I managed to climb out the window of the driver's door."
Williams, who was hauling for NVG Transport in Texas, said he had just left Hudson, N.Y., and was headed for Georgia. A few of the apples escaped through the back of the trailer, but most of the load did not spill.
Egremont police say the crash remains under investigation.
Traffic was reduced to one lane on Route 23 and R.W.'s Inc spent the afternoon righting the trailer and cab and working to haul the vehicle away.