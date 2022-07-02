Two are arrested following North Adams drug search warrant that yields heroin, cocaine

NORTH ADAMS — Police said officers arrested two people and seized just under 70 grams of cocaine and 12 grams of heroin during a warrant search of a city apartment Friday.
Police searched 95 West Main St. Apt. 4, after developing information that it was involved in the distribution of narcotics, according to a statement from the North Adams Police Department.
In addition to the cocaine and heroin, the department said it sent about 90 grams of an "unknown white powdery substance" that was found in a large plastic bag to the state police crime lab for analysis.
Barry Morston and Sara-Jean Williams were arrested in connection with the seizure of drugs and $3,766 cash in the apartment.
The department said the operation was supported by the Berkshire County Drug Task Force and Mayor Jennifer Macksey.