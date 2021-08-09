PITTSFIELD — Two local men are facing home invasion and weapons charges in connection with a recent incident at a Perrine Avenue apartment.
Peter Campbell, 24, of Pittsfield, and Jawuan M. Loiodice-St. John, 22, of West Stockbridge, are accused in the July 28 home invasion in which a resident was allegedly robbed and pistol-whipped, according to a police report. A gun was also fired into the floor.
Surveillance video from the home showed two men force their way into the apartment about 3:30 a.m. after someone answered the door, the report said. The suspects left the apartment about five minutes later and drove away in a car, but returned minutes later.
One of the suspects forced their way into the apartment again, and a short time later was seen on video leaving with a large pile of clothing in his hands, the report said.
The following day police spotted a vehicle, which matched the description of the one used by the suspects, at Berkshire Peak Apartments, 341 West St. It was registered to a family member of a woman associated with Campbell, who was known to police.
Officers obtained warrants to search the vehicle and the apartment of Campbell's associate, and recovered clothing the suspects were seen wearing in the surveillance footage from the Perrine Avenue apartment, the report said.
Police identified Loiodice-St. John as the second suspect through phone records and a photo on social media, which showed him wearing a "Falcons" sweatshirt that matched the description of one worn by the second suspect in the home invasion, the report said.
But during Loiodice-St. John's arraignment Monday, his defense lawyer, Joseph Zlatnik, denied his client was involved, and contended there was insufficient probable cause to link him to the incident.
He pleaded not guilty in Central Berkshire District Court to charges of home invasion and possessing a firearm during a felony. Campbell pleaded not guilty to the same charges on July 30.
Both were ordered held pending dangerousness hearings; Campell's is scheduled for Thursday, and Loiodice-St. John's is set for Monday.
Judge Mark Pasquariello granted Zlatnik permission to summons the victims to testify at Loiodice-St. John's dangerousness hearing.