Two men arrested after drugs, guns and cash seized from Pittsfield apartments

PITTSFIELD — A joint investigation led to two arrests and the seizure of three firearms, heroin, cocaine and cash from two apartments in a Clinton Avenue building on Thursday morning, according to state police.
Ryan Henault, 24, and Noah Lewis, 18, were taken into custody on gun and drug charges after authorities executed search warrants at their 46 Clinton Ave. apartments.
David Procopio, a state police spokesman, said the bust follows a monthslong investigation into heroin distribution in Pittsfield by West Unit of the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team and the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force.
Law enforcement seized a total of about 30 grams of suspected cocaine, 24 grams of suspected heroin and pills that Procopio described in a press release as "suspected controlled narcotics."
Authorities also found and seized three loaded firearms — a stolen Sturm Ruger .38 caliber revolver, a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver and a Jennings J-22 .22 caliber pistol — as well as ammunition and about $12,000 cash.
Henault was charged with possession of a Class E narcotic, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm by a person with a violent crime or drug conviction and improper storage of a firearm, state police said.
Lewis was charged with cocaine and heroin or fentanyl trafficking, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of improper storage of a firearm and receiving stolen property under $1,200.