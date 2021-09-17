PITTSFIELD — A city man is facing assault and other charges for allegedly stabbing two people on Tyler Street late Thursday.
Joshua Lofink, 36, was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the stabbings, Lt. Gary Traversa said in a news release.
Police found the victims about 10:30 p.m. after responding to reports of a motor vehicle crash and stabbing with "multiple victims" on the 700 block of Tyler Street.
Officers provided medical aid to the victims with help from bystanders as well as personnel from the Pittsfield Fire Department and County Ambulance. The victims suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Berkshire Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition.
Lofink was expected to be arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court on Friday afternoon on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of vandalizing vehicle tires.
This story will be updated.