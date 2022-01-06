One year later: Where are the cases of three Berkshire County men charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot?

One year ago, hundreds laid siege to the U.S. Capitol, attempting to overturn the results of the presidential election.
The events of that day rattled a nation that watched on live TV as a mob overwhelmed the police.
Five people died during the failed insurrection or as a result of it, and federal authorities said a total of 725 defendants — spread throughout all 50 states — were ultimately arrested for allegedly overrunning the Capitol building.
Among the throngs in the area that day, according to prosecutors, were three men from Berkshire County. One has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and awaits sentencing. A plea agreement is on the table for another, and the third continues to fight the government's case.
Below are snapshots of the cases against the three men.
Troy Sargent
Hometown: Pittsfield
Arrested: March 9, 2021
Charges: Has pleaded not guilty to forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding federal officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds; knowingly engaging in physical violence in restricted building or grounds; willfully and knowingly engaging in physical violence in Capitol grounds or buildings.
Before the Capitol riot, Sargent could seen at the weekly pro-Trump rallies in Pittsfield. In the lead up to Jan. 6, Sargent, also then a frequent user of social media, posted about his plans to go to Washington, D.C.
His own social media posts helped federal prosecutors build a case against him. Sargent is the only of the three Berkshire County residents implicated in the riot who is charged with attempting to assault police.
Federal investigators obtained body camera footage in which Sargent "appears to throw a punch with his right hand at a police officer," but he "inadvertently strikes another member of the crowd," said special FBI agent Tony LaCasse.
Sargent has petitioned a federal judge to dismiss the case, arguing that prosecutors failed to be adequately specific when describing the charges against him. A judge has yet to rule on his request.
Brian McCreary
Hometown: North Adams
Arrested: Feb. 10, 2021
Charges: McCreary pleaded guilty late last year to a misdemeanor charge of entering or remaining in a restricted building.
Assistant United States Attorney Brandon K. Regan, in a Jan. 4 sentencing memorandum, said McCready was among the first 30 people who entered the U.S. Capitol, moments after it was kicked open by rioters.
Regan said McCreary followed "a large crowd of rioters" that included Jacob Chansley, aka the “QAnon Shaman,” around the building, using his smartphone to film them harassing and intimidating officers. Regan said the North Adams resident left the building at one point, only to return one more time before the sound of a gunshot prompted him to leave the Capitol for good.
All told, McCreary spent about a half-hour inside the Capitol during the siege, Regan said.
Regan issued a sentencing recommendation that if adopted by a judge, would spare McCreary from prison. He requested three months’ home detention, 36 months probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.
In describing the rationale for his sentencing recommendation, the special agent credited McCreary for not appearing "to encourage or cheer on any of the criminal activity he witnessed and filmed on Jan. 6," and noted that he contacted the FBI early on Jan. 7, sending video clips and submitting to interviews.
"McCreary voluntarily provided information to the FBI and was cooperative throughout the duration of the investigation," he said.
He previously told The Eagle that while he had questions about the November 2020 election, he did not believe Donald Trump won, yet supported "the idea behind having audits." McCreary described his role in the siege as, "for the most part," that of "a bystander," and said he was "in the wrong place at the right time."
Reached by phone on Wednesday, McCreary said his attorney counseled him not to speak with the press until after his criminal sentencing hearing.
He declined to comment about the ordeal, a decision he said he made "In order to respect what my lawyer asked of me, and to respect the court."
Asked about his sentencing, McCreary said: "It's up to the judge."
David Lester Ross
Hometown: Pittsfield
Arrested: Jan. 6, 2021
Charge: Misdemeanor unlawful entry and violating the District of Columbia’s 6 p.m. curfew put in place in response to the riot.
He was arrested with several other people at about 7:15 p.m. near the 100 block of First Street NW at the Capitol grounds.
Unlike Sargent and McCreary, Ross' is being prosecuted in D.C. Superior Court, rather than in federal court. According to his mother, he was one of so many who went to the nation's capital believing the election had been stolen from Trump.
Ross, who had been an Army reservist, was arraigned the day after the failed insurrection, and was seen in a photo from the proceeding wearing a T-shirt with a skull and a “III%” symbol, which researcher and professor Arie Perliger said is associated with an anti-government militia group called the Three Percenters.
According to online court records, prosecutors have offered Ross a plea agreement, which remains on the table. His defense attorney, Kelsey Phipps, has asked for more time to review the government's evidence against Ross before making any decisions about the plea, the records show.