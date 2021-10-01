A Pittsfield man accused of tussling with police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot wants his case dismissed on grounds that the government’s case lacks facts.
Troy E. Sargent’s lawyers filed motions Thursday, asking a judge to dismiss six counts the government has filed against him.
Defense attorneys Joshua Hanye and Wade Zolynski call the federal indictment charging Sargent “invalid.” Prosecutors failed to detail how Sargent allegedly violated federal law, in violation of the Constitution and the rules of criminal procedure, the lawyers said in court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Washington.
“The indictment makes no factual allegations, except to specify the date and location,” the lawyers wrote.
Those omissions should be judged as “fatal” to the government’s case, they added.
The charges against Sargent range fromforcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding federal officers to obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder to willfully and knowingly engaging in physical violence in Capitol grounds or buildings. Sargent has pleaded not guilty to all six charges against him.
Court documents show federal prosecutors built their case around Sargent’s own social media accounts and police video. One police video shows {/span}Sargent{span} “among a large group of rioters … facing off against a line of police officers.” Another video shows Sargent appearing to attempt a punch at a police officer but “inadvertently” hitting another member of the crowd, before retreating into the crowd.