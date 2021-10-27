Threat involving a 'hostile armed person' resolved quickly on UMass campus

Students at the University of Massachusetts Amherst briefly waited out a tense situation Tuesday, as campus police dealt with a man who had threatened to harm himself and was found to have a gun and ammunition in his vehicle.
No students were injured, the school said. However, they were instructed to “shelter in place” for roughly 15 minutes early Tuesday afternoon.
Campus police were alerted to the issue just after noon, according to news reports, when town of Amherst police said they were on the phone with the man.
UMass police determined that the man was in North Amherst and heading in his vehicle toward the campus. That’s when a text alert was sent to people on campus about a possible threat involving a “hostile armed person.”
The school issued an “all clear” text message at 12:45 p.m.
The man, who was not associated with UMass as a student or employee, was taken to a hospital, the school reported.