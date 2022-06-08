The man charged with stealing a Central Berkshire District Court safe has been indicted by a grand jury. His case will be heard in Superior Court

PITTSFIELD — The man accused of stealing a safe and official documents from the district courthouse in March will see his case prosecuted in Berkshire Superior Court.

Christopher Vandesteene, 40, of Pittsfield, also is facing multiple charges in connection with a separate break-in last January in Lenox.

In the courthouse case, he allegedly broke into the clerk's office of Central Berkshire District Court on Wendell Avenue sometime between March 25 and March 28, court documents show.

Sources said he entered the courthouse through a window and removed the safe, which contained records and documents, via a door that isn't used in the normal course of business.

A Berkshire County grand jury handed up indictments charging Vandesteene with seven offenses connected to the courthouse thefts, which moves the cases to Superior Court, where more serious crimes are prosecuted.

The indictments said Vandesteene allegedly "did alter, destroy, mutilate, or conceal a record, document, or other object, or attempt to do so, with the intent to impair the record, document or object's integrity or availability for use in an official proceeding, whether or not the proceeding is pending at that time."

Vandesteene is further accused of possessing instruments designed to break into "buildings, rooms, vaults, safes, and other depositories."

Police armed with a warrant recovered some of the items Vandesteene allegedly stole from the courthouse from the home of an unidentified woman, Assistant District Attorney Karen Bell said in April.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the theft and prosecutors received permission from a judge to seal the police report associated with the crime, which led to a one-day closure of Central Berkshire District Court.

Vandesteene also was indicted on 10 charges related to a January break-in at the Gateways Inn in Lenox that yielded cash, merchandise and stolen credit cards that were used at businesses in Lee, Pittsfield and Dalton.

He was allegedly captured on surveillance footage about 7 a.m. Jan. 13 prying open a cash register in the inn's office, removing a drawer that held credit cards and stealing a safe from a first-floor room. He had about $4,000 worth of merchandise purchased from the four stores on him when he was arrested, Lenox Police Chief Stephen O’Brien said at the time.

Vandesteene pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday in Berkshire Superior Court. He has been held without the right to bail since his arrest in April in connection with the courthouse break-in, which prompted a judge to revoke his pretrial release.

At the request of Bell, Judge Jane Mulqueen set bail at $10,000, which will come into play when the lower court cases are dismissed in light his Superior Court indictment.

In 2017, Vandesteene was sentenced prison after he admitted to stealing four ATMs and a safe to pay an outstanding debt to a drug dealer.