Vermont man facing OUI charge after rollover accident near MCLA in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — A Vermont man was arrested on a drunken driving charge early Tuesday, after police say he crashed his vehicle near the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
James Cote, 41, of Shaftsbury, was injured in the crash and taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, where he was treated and released.
The wreck occurred about 12:30 a.m. Cote was southbound on Church Street when his vehicle hit a tree and an empty parked car and then rolled over, according to MCLA Police Chief Daniel Colonno. The vehicle came to rest in the Hoosac Hall parking lot.
Cote fled and was found minutes later, according to police. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of property damage.