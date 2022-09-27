Vermont officers have been cleared in the fatal shooting of Matthew Davis, a former Pittsfield resident who lunged at them with a knife

Police in Brattleboro, Vt., investigate the officer-involved shooting of Matthew Davis last July. Davis was shot by responding police officers who say he was armed with a knife.
Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, formerly lived in Pittsfield. He was shot by police in July after lunging at officers investigating the death of his former girlfriend.
Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, was found dead in Brattleboro, Vt., on July 19. Police had suspected her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Davis, of foul play in her disappearance.
