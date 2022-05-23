Vermont State Police are seeking ATV driver that struck a vehicle in Pownal and fled toward Williamstown

POWNAL, Vt. — Police are looking for the driver of an all-terrain vehicle that allegedly struck a vehicle Saturday night as it was pulling out of the Stewart’s convenience store on Route 7 in Pownal and left the scene.
Bear Champion, the driver of a Jeep Latitude, reported about 10:19 p.m. that she had been struck by the ATV, which then continued heading south toward Williamstown, according to a to Vermont State Police report.
Meanwhile, police learned that a passenger on the ATV, Jordan McLear, had been transported to the hospital with a hand injury she received in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-442-5421. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at vtips.info or text “CRIMES” (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS.