A Wahconah Street home was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported

PITTSFIELD — A Wahconah Street residence was struck by gunfire late Wednesday, but no injuries were reported, according to Pittsfield Police.

Investigators collected evidence from the scene after the shooting, which was near the intersection with Pontoosuc Avenue and Pecks Road. Police did not provide the exact location of the incident.

"We have no reason to believe that the public at large is at risk," Police Lt. Gary Traversa said in an email.

The shooting triggered the city's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system at 10:44 p.m., according to the Pittsfield police logs.

The case is under investigation, Traversa said.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

