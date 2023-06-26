Here's what we know — and what we don't — about the break-in and fight between Mark Bednarz and Thomas Granger

ADAMS — This week, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office offered a few new details in its investigation into the apparent break-in and fight that took place inside a 73-year-old widower's home on Spring Street in February.

To this point, Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue's office had confirmed only that Thomas Granger came home on the afternoon of Feb. 9 to find Mark Bednarz breaking and entering his home and that a struggle ensued during which Bednarz, 56, was injured. Bednarz died the next day at the hospital.

The case is notable because Granger gave his account, a more detailed one, to a television news station days after the incident. In an off-camera interview a week after the fight, Granger told WNYT, Channel 13, news that he arrived home to find Bednarz attempting to break into his gun safe with an electric hand drill.

Granger said he used a baseball bat to “bash the burglar,” WNYT reported. Bednarz and Granger allegedly had a “bloody, knockdown, drag out, half-hour fight for their lives,” WNYT wrote.

Granger claimed Bednarz used the electric drill and a soup can to fight back. Granger told WNYT during the interview that he needed 10 stitches on his head as a result of the fight. No one else was home at the time; Granger is reportedly a widower.

Granger claimed that he’d caught Bednarz on surveillance video breaking and entering into his home in previous weeks. But police haven't confirmed that to be the case.

Meg Brooks, Bednarz's ex-fiancee, said she doesn't buy a self-defense theory after seeing Bednarz's condition in the hospital. Still, she is skeptical Granger will be charged, saying she thinks he’d be difficult to convict given that Bednarz had broken into the home.

Berkshire District Attorney spokeswoman Julia Sabourin confirmed on Friday that its investigation into the incident is ongoing and no decision has been reached whether charges will be filed against Granger. Massachusetts law says that a person has a duty to retreat from an aggressor before resorting to using deadly force, and legal experts say that cases like these can be challenging to prosecute and defend in front of juries.

The DA’s office has been waiting for autopsy and toxicology reports from the medical examiner’s office for more than four months. Those report will inform the DA’s determination whether to charge, according to Sabourin. Typically, the turnaround on these reports is two to three months, but Sabourin indicated the state medical examiner's office has been short-staffed.

“I can’t sit here today and say, ‘Yes, Granger killed Bednarz; no, Granger did not kill Bednarz,’ because that’s the crux of the investigation,” Sabourin said. “As far as comparing Granger’s outline to our outline, that’s all still wrapped up in our investigation.”

According to Sabourin, Granger had reported prior break-ins at his home to the Adams Police Department. Adams Police installed surveillance cameras to investigate, but at that time, "the suspect was unknown."

The Adams Police Department did not respond to a records request for interactions between the department and Granger in time for publication.

February 9

Friends of Bednarz speculated that he broke into Granger's home to look for drugs and that the two men may have known each other.

In response to questions from The Eagle, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office wouldn't confirm or deny that Bednarz broke into the house in search of drugs, but Sabourin said the DA believes the two men were not known to each other before Feb. 9. Bednarz’s last known address, at 6 Lehs Lane in Adams, is less than half a mile from Granger’s Spring Street home.

According to Bednarz’s death certificate, the cause of his death is still pending. He was cremated in Pittsfield. It says an autopsy was performed but no findings were available for cause.

Granger's neighbors, as well as people who work in businesses across the street from his home, said they didn’t see any sign of a struggle the afternoon of Feb. 9. They only became aware that something was wrong when almost a dozen police cars and emergency vehicles, state and local, showed up, some of which stayed overnight.

The normally quiet but well-populated area of Spring Street was suddenly filled with sirens and flashing lights. A mini-mall with several businesses sits across the street from Granger's home.

Neighbor Bill Belcher said that police interviewed neighbors in the ensuing hours after the incident. Asked about Granger, Belcher said he keeps to himself, especially so after his wife’s death. Belcher and others described Granger as tall — at least 6 feet — and large with white hair.

Bednarz was 5 feet, 11 inches tall and “140 pounds soaking wet,” according to Bednarz’s ex-fiancée Meg Brooks.

“You could see every bone in his body,” Meg said. “He looked like an 80-year-old man.”

Granger did not respond to repeated requests for comment from The Eagle.

