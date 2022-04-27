EGREMONT — Town police are asking for the public's help to find a horse on the lam.
According to a Facebook post on the Egremont Police Department's page Monday evening, a "large white draft type horse wearing a halter" escaped from his new home on Prospect Lake Road in Egremont.
The horse was last seen in the Jug End Road/Mount Washington Road intersection, according to police.
"He may be trying to make his way back to Ancram, N.Y., where he came from," the post reads.
Anyone with information regarding the runaway horse is asked to contact Egremont Police at 413-528-2160.