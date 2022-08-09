An arson conviction put William Cascone in prison 35 years ago. Wednesday could see his permanent release

A man jailed since 1987 for three deaths in North Adams could learn as soon as Wednesday he will be freed as he seeks a new trial. That release could be forever, since a new arson prosecution appears unlikely.

More than a year ago, pro bono attorneys set out to secure William P. Cascone’s release from prison, arguing the case mounted against him in Berkshire Superior Court was based on a flawed understanding of the kind of fire that tore through a ramshackle apartment building south of downtown North Adams.

By 1 p.m. Wednesday, the judge handling the case wants to know what terms of release the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office supports for Cascone. The case comes before Judge Michael K. Callan at 3 p.m. that day by videoconference.

Already, the DA’s office has said it does not oppose the motion filed more than a year ago by the Boston College Innocence Program for a new trial. That view is repeated in a new court filing by local prosecutors.

“The Commonwealth agrees that there is newly discovered evidence in this case that would have been a factor to the jury and casts doubt on the soundness of this conviction,” Jennifer K. Zalnasky, the office’s chief of appeals, wrote in a 65-page filing Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the significant evolution since the 1980s in the understanding of how fires start and spread constitutes new evidence.

“Had this evidence been available at the time of trial, both the Commonwealth's and the defense strategy might have been different,” Zalnasky wrote for the DA’s office.

Such evidence, she said, “would probably have been a real factor in the jury’s deliberations.”

A spokesman for the DA’s office said it will meet the 1 p.m. Wednesday deadline set by the court on conditions of release for Cascone. “We received the judge’s order this afternoon and will respond to court accordingly,” he said Monday.

On June 13, Callan denied a request from the Boston College program, which represents Cascone, that he be released pending a new trial. Callan ruled that he did not see “an exceptional circumstance warranting a stay.” The judge said he did not view Cascone as a risk to the public or at danger of fleeing.

Cascone was convicted of arson, receiving an 18- to 20-year sentence, and of three counts of second-degree felony murder, for which he received three concurrent life sentences.

Cascone has maintained he is innocent, but lost on appeal and since then declined three times to be considered for parole, in 2002, 2007 and 2017, citing his unwillingness to admit to the crimes.

The second-degree felony murder outcome is no longer available to prosecutors, after a 2017 Supreme Judicial Court case, Commonwealth v. Brown.

Prosecutors claimed Cascone, 17 at the time, set the fire because he had been rebuffed by the tenant of the apartment, Jeanette Scott, who yelled at him and told him to leave the all-night party.

New call for release

Proposed conditions of release If a Berkshire Superior Court judge approves a release for William P. Cascone, the defense team has agreed to these conditions: Live with his mother in the Franklin County town of Rowe.

Report weekly to probation by telephone and monthly in person.

Have no contact with any potential trial witnesses.

Remain in Massachusetts and not apply for a passport or travel visa. The Berkshire District Attorney's Office must provide the court with suggested conditions of release by Wednesday. Cascone has been serving his sentence since 1995 at MCI-Norfolk, a medium-security prison.

Last week, after the DA’s office said new evidence casts doubt on Cascone’s conviction, lawyers for the BC program called anew for their client’s release, arguing that a recent SJC case involving similar circumstances with another imprisoned man supports Cascone’s release.

“Given the Commonwealth’s position as well as the multiple other factors described … that make Bill’s case exceptional, this Court must use its authority to end Bill’s three and a half decades of wrongful incarceration,” wrote attorneys Charlotte H. Whitmore and David J. Grimaldi, of the BC program.

They cited the SJC case, Commonwealth v. Paul Robinson, as a model, in part because that ruling clarified that a person seeking what’s known as a stay of execution of sentence need not show vulnerability to contracting COVID-19 as grounds for release pending a new trial. That decision came July 20 and was written by Associate Justice David. A. Lowy.

In their “renewed expedited motion” for a stay of Cascone’s sentence, Whitmore and Grimaldi wrote that things have changed since the court declined in June to allow their client’s release.

At that time, the state had not replied in filings to the July 1, 2021, motion for a new trial. That changed last week, when the DA’s office filed its response, as well as a three-page affidavit from an arson expert.

The state now concedes the original fire investigation is “outdated and unreliable.” The DA’s office says changes in fire science even just a few years after two children and a young man died in the June 15, 1984, fire at a 279 State St. apartment building “call into question the reliability of the evidence presented at trial and, in turn, the overall integrity of this conviction.”

The fire killed two sisters sleeping in their mother Jeanette Scott’s apartment: Sandra, 4, and Charlene, 3. A teen, Brent “Buddy” Tatro, 16, also died.

In his affidavit, Sgt. Paul Horgan, a member of the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigative Unit, called the original probe inadequate, particularly in determining where and how the fire started.

“The investigation did not thoroughly eliminate all potential accidental causes, including such things as: electrical wiring, improper disposal of smoking materials, possible natural gas issues, and spontaneous combustion ….”

Horgan signals in his statement that a retrial, already called into question by prosecutors, would be tough to mount.

“In my opinion, the circumstantial evidence from the fire scene alone is not likely to be strong enough to overcome an aggressive and scientific challenge from the defense,” Horgan’s affidavit says.

Wayne Chapdelaine, another fire expert hired by the DA’s office, did not provide information in time for the filing last week, according to Zalnasky. Instead, Horgan’s affidavit is a “limited assessment” of material provided by the defense expert, Craig Beylor, and is not on an independent review of evidence from the original case.

Zalnasky’s filing underscored gaps that could make it impossible to try Cascone again.

“The investigation at the fire scene ... was done in good faith at the time, based on the information, training, and experience that was available in 1984,” Zalnasky wrote. “But many of those methods are now outdated and unreliable. There are deficiencies in the investigation that are not in accordance with present day scientifically acceptable standards and procedures pertaining to the point of origin and cause of the fire.”

While conceding problems with the 1980s fire investigation, the DA’s filing rejects claims by Cascone’s legal team that his defense attorney provided ineffective counsel. Zalnasky’s filing also takes issue with claims that closing statements by a prosecutor in the 1987 trial were prejudicial.