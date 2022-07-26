William Gingerich Jr. pleads not guilty to murder, other charges, in death of Clarksburg resident Dennis Bernardi

PITTSFIELD — The man accused of murdering a Clarksburg man who provided him a place to live made his first appearance Tuesday in Berkshire Superior Court.

William Gingerich Jr., 36, wore a green shirt and white laceless sneakers during his arraignment before Judge John Agostini.

“Hello, your honor,” offered a handcuffed Gingerich, who has been held at Bridgewater State Hospital for approaching two months.

Gingerich is accused of murdering Dennis Bernardi, 71, a contractor who reportedly had provided Gingerich with work, and allowed him to stay at a "location adjacent to the home,” according to court documents. Bernardi's body was found in the basement Feb. 23 during a well-being check at his Middle Road home.

A Berkshire County grand jury on June 16 indicted Gingerich on charges of murder, kidnapping and assault and battery. He is also facing charges of larceny of Bernardi's vehicle, which he allegedly took to Lewiston, N.Y., where he was arrested days after the slaying.

His defense lawyer, William O’Neil, filed a renewed motion for a competency evaluation, a procedural step toward determining whether Gingerich, who has a history of mental illness, is competent to stand trial and capable of assisting his lawyer in preparing a defense.

An investigator hired by the defense inspected Bernardi's home and truck, O'Neil said, both of which have since been returned to his family.

Not guilty pleas were entered on Gingerich's behalf during Tuesday's hearing, which was attended by loved ones of both Gingerich and Bernardi.

Gingerich was previously accused of assaulting a man in North Adams, wounding him in the head, but the case was dismissed after Gingerich was found to be incompetent to stand trial. His mother said previously that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

His next court date is a status conference on Oct. 5.