Williamstown woman injured, dog killed in crash as they were crossing Main Street

WILLIAMSTOWN — A woman was injured and her dog killed after a vehicle struck them Monday night as they were crossing Main Street.
Letizia Alvisi-Seirup of Williamstown was crossing Main Street/Route 2 near Luce Road with her dog around 5 p.m. when they were both hit by an eastbound vehicle, Interim Chief Michael Ziemba said. Alvisi-Seirup suffered a broken leg and cuts to her face. Police officers arrived to find her going in and out of consciousness, Ziemba said.
Ziemba identified the driver of the vehicle as Jaydin Cooper of Adams.
Police officers, Williamstown Fire Department members and a passerby administered first aid until Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services arrived to take Alvisi-Seirup to Berkshire Medical Center.
The dog was taken to Greylock Animal Hospital and was pronounced dead.
The Williamstown Fire Department assisted with traffic control on Main Street, Ziemba said.