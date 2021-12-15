PITTSFIELD — One of three people allegedly involved in an incident during which police said a firearm was used in an assault might enter a change of plea, while another Thursday was ordered released from pretrial custody on $5,000 cash bail.

Marlene Martinez, 26, of Pittsfield, received bail per an order that Judge John Agostini issued Friday, after a dangerousness hearing in Berkshire Superior Court. Agostini also set a curfew, and ordered Martinez to wear a GPS bracelet and to stay in contact with the Probation Department.

The hearing stemmed from an incident on Adams Street in Pittsfield after midnight July 29, when a 45-year-old man flagged down police and said a man had pulled a gun on him from the back seat of a Honda Civic, court files show.

Police found a vehicle matching that description in the parking lot of the Alltown at First and Tyler streets, according to a police report. Martinez was in the passenger seat of the Honda, police said.

With a search warrant, authorities allegedly found a loaded handgun in her bag, as well as 150 baggies containing a substance that police said was heroin inside the car. Law enforcement reported finding another firearm, a revolver, with the hammer cocked, on the back seat.

At Thursday's Zoom hearing, defense attorney Tyler Ingraham noted that Martinez, unlike co-defendant William Bookert Jr., was not indicted for alleged assault with with a firearm. Bookert, 25, is being held without bail, and has pleaded not guilty to charges of an alleged firearms violation with one prior drug crime, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the Berkshire Superior Court clerk's office, his next hearing was continued by several weeks, to Jan. 4, and might be converted from a dangerousness hearing to a change-of-plea hearing.

A second co-defendant, 25-year-old Kevin Lopez, is set to appear via Zoom for a further dangerousness hearing Dec. 27, and he continues to be held without the right to bail.