Woman facing two years in jail on drug charge arrested after failing to appear in court

PITTSFIELD — A Pittsfield woman who failed to appear Friday in Berkshire Superior Court for a sentence imposition hearing in her drug distribution case was taken into custody by police later in the day.
Authorities took Stephanie M. Carsno into custody shortly after a warrant was issued for her arrest and her bail was revoked on Friday.
Carsno was the target of a search warrant Pittsfield police executed at her Fenn Street apartment on Feb. 14, 2020, according to court documents.
Authorities found 34 grams of cocaine, cash and items associated with drug dealing.
Defense lawyer Robert Sullivan moved to suppress the evidence collected from Carsno's home, but Judge John Agostini denied his motion in December. Agostini ruled that there was probable cause to execute the search.
The warrant was issued based on controlled buys of drugs by a confidential informant, Agostini wrote.
Carsno was initially indicted in June 2020 on a charge of trafficking more than 18 grams of cocaine.
As part of a plea agreement, Carsno agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute.
The agreement stipulated that Carsno would serve two years in jail, but Sullivan said prosecutors may change their sentencing recommendation in light of Carsno missing court on Friday.
She is expected to be transported to Berkshire Superior Court on Monday for a sentence imposition hearing, he said.
In 2018, Carsno pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to possess cocaine with the intent to distribute in violation of drug laws. She was sentenced by Agostini to time served.