Woman found dead in Brattleboro, Vt., died of a gunshot wound, police say

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A woman who's body was found in her own pickup on Tuesday died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to a police report, which is investigating the death as a homicide.
Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, was discovered in her vehicle, which was parked on Elliot Street in Brattleboro. That same day, Anderson’s ex-boyfriend, Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, was named as a person investigators wanted to speak with.
Davis, a former Pittsfield resident, was spotted that evening by police and led them on a brief foot chase before lunging at officers with a knife and was shot dead by Vermont State Police and Brattleboro police, according to police reports.
All three officers involved in the shooting of Davis have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into Davis’ shooting.
The state police is working with other law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts and New Hampshire to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death, including when and where she was killed and whether she was abducted.
Brattleboro's interim town manager, Patrick Moreland, released a statement on Thursday regarding the events earlier in the week.
“Our community has been witness to a slowly unfolding tragedy,” he said in the statement. “While we are all still stunned by what has happened, the town of Brattleboro wants to acknowledge this heartbreaking moment on behalf of this community.”
Late Thursday afternoon, Vermont State Police released the results of autopsies conducted on both Anderson and Davis at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington.
The autopsy determined Davis died of gunshot wounds to the torso, and the manner of his death is ruled a homicide.
“This is a medical finding indicating the death of an individual was caused by the intentional act of another person and is not a legal determination regarding whether the shooting was justified," the report said. "A ruling on the justification of the police use of deadly force will be made in separate, independent reviews by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant county’s State’s Attorney’s Office."
Davis was sentenced in 2010 to four to nine years in prison after stabbing the lover of Davis’ ex-girlfriend, who is the mother to two of his children. That incident happened in Pittsfield, Mass. He was released from prison in 2015.