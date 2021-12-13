A woman who police say robbed the Five Below store is held without bail on kidnapping and robbery charges

PITTSFIELD — A city woman has been ordered held without bail for allegedly robbing the Five Below store on Friday night and threatening the employees.
Amber Margraf, 34, was arraigned on kidnapping and armed robbery charges Monday in connection with the incident, in which she stole several hundred dollars. No one was injured, police said.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, Margraf entered the store in the Berkshire Crossing, which was open for business, told employees she had a gun and demanded money, according to a police report. A woman standing outside the store called police after she noticed several employees standing near the registers with their hands up.
Margraf also “forced employees into the back office area,” said Pittsfield police Detective Ignacio Matos in a report, and collected the workers’ cellphones and threatened to mace them.
After the incident inside the store, where most items cost around $5, Margraf flagged down a nearby vehicle and claimed that her boyfriend was “after her” and trying to kill her, according to Assistant District Attorney R. Talmadge Reeves.
The driver agreed to drive away with Magraf in the passenger seat, but later told authorities that she grew uneasy as Magraf grew increasingly nervous.
Police stopped the vehicle at the traffic light at the entrance to the shopping center, and authorities found pepper spray, a knife and about $430 cash in the front pocket of Magraf’s sweatshirt. She was taken into custody, and later admitted to the robbery, police said.
During a dangerouness hearing in Central Berkshire District Court on Monday, defense attorney Marc Vincelette said Magraf has a “chemical dependency” and recently relapsed, which “may have caused a lapse of judgement on her part.”
He noted no firearm was recovered, and Margraf later acknowleged to police that she had no gun.
Vincelette contested the prosecution’s request to deny bail pending trial, noting police as of Monday had not included statements from witnesses who were inside the store.
“What actually happened here is still up in the air,” he told Judge Mark Pasquariello.
But Pasquariello determined Reeves had provided clear and convincing evidence that there were no conditions other than incarceration that could guarantee the safety of others, and ordered Margraf held without the right to bail for 120 days.
She pleaded not guilty to charges of armed robbery, four counts of kidnapping, and one count of witness intimidation. She was also arraigned on a charge of larceny under $1,200 tied to a previous court case last year.
She is due back in court on Feb. 14.