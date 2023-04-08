Toddler dies in Clarksburg Saturday morning after a car crash. His father was charged with driving under the influence and more charges 'are anticipated,' state police say

A two-year-old child died in Clarksburg early Saturday morning after his father allegedly fled the scene of a car crash, and lost the child in a brook.
According to Massachusetts State Police, the young child was pulled from Hudson Brook and transported to Berkshire Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead sometime after 2:20 a.m.
Darel Galorenzo, 35, of Readsboro, Vt., was charged with driving under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He’s been taken into state police custody. Police expect Galorenzo will be charged with additional offenses related to the death of his child once the investigation is complete.
State police officers responded to a car crash on Middle Road in Clarksburg shortly before 2 a.m.
“Within minutes, a Trooper and EMS were on scene and immediately learned that a young child who had been in the vehicle, a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek, was unaccounted for,” a Saturday afternoon state police news release reads. “Troopers and Firefighters immediately began searching Hudson Brook for the child, and located him in the water shortly before 2:20 AM, in an area of the brook close to 150 Middle Road.”
A state trooper and Clarksburg firefighters then “recovered the toddler from the brook and EMTs began immediate emergency first-aid on scene for drowning injuries.”
Police monitored Galorenzo on-scene during the search for his son and found that he was intoxicated. He was also transported to Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams, where police joined him while he was evaluated. After, police brought him to MSP barracks in Cheshire, where he is in custody.
The Berkshire County State Police Detective Unit, Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, state police, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and State Police Crime Scene Services Section are all investigating the incident.
Dave Procopio, a state police spokesperson, said in the news release that no further information is publicly available at the moment. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office will release more information when the investigation is finished.