D3hoops.com Men's Top 25

# School (No. 1 votes) W-L Pts. Prev.

1 Yeshiva (13) 10-0 603 1

2 Randolph-Macon (8) 8-1 591 3

3 Illinois Wesleyan (3) 7-0 590 2

4 UW-Platteville (1) 9-0 563 4

5 St. Joseph (Conn.) 6-0 487 6

6 UW-Oshkosh 8-1 479 10

7 Elmhurst 7-1 395 7

8 Wheaton (Ill.) 7-1 388 5

9 Mary Hardin-Baylor 4-0 379 11

10 Marietta 4-2 357 13

11 Roanoke 6-1 356 9

12 Johns Hopkins 7-1 320 15

13 UW-La Crosse 7-2 310 8

14 Christopher Newport 6-2 300 17

15 Whitworth 6-1 276 16

16 Trine 5-1 229 14

17 Mount Union 5-1 218 12

18 Washington U. 7-1 205 20

19 Swarthmore 6-1 197 18

20 Williams 7-0 164 --

21 Amherst 7-0 121 21

22 RPI 6-0 106 23

23 Emory 4-2 103 22

24 Maryville (Tenn.) 6-1 58 24

25 DeSales 8-0 51 25

Dropped out: No. 19 Wesleyan.

Others receiving votes: Wesleyan (Conn.) 46; Lynchburg 38; WPI 37; Calvin 24; Case Western Reserve 19; Wooster 14; Widener 11; Oswego 10; Cal Lutheran 10; Mass-Dartmouth 10; Heidelberg 9; Berry 8; Colby 6; Hardin-Simmons 6; Trinity (Texas) 6; LeTourneau 4; Rochester 5; Brandeis 4; Nazareth 2; Wartburg 2; Hanover 1; Mary Washington 1; Nichols 1; Stockton 1.

The D3hoops.com Top 25 is voted on by a panel of 25 coaches, Sports Information Directors and media members from across the country, and is published weekly. Points are awarded on a 25-24-23-22-etc. basis.

