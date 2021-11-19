SPRINGFIELD — A 65-year-old Dalton man was sentenced Friday to prison after pleading guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of children.

James LaFrance was sentenced in federal court to serve 16 years in prison, according to the Department of Justice. Following his prison term, he will serve a decade of supervised release.

Crime Dalton man pleads guilty to four counts of child sexual exploitation

LaFrance pleaded guilty in July. He admitted to encouraging, on two separate occasions, a 16-year-old Massachusetts girl to take part in "sexually explicit conduct" during video chat sessions, according to federal prosecutors.

LaFrance befriended the girl online, provided "specific directions about what she was to do on camera," and recorded her actions using his own computer.

LaFrance twice took part in "virtually identical behavior" toward a 16-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, prosecutors said. He committed the offenses between December 2018 and July 2019, according to court documents.

Each count of child sexual exploitation carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years up to 30 years in prison, as well as five years to a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

LaFrance was sentenced in federal court in Springfield by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni.

The announcement of LaFrance's sentence was made by Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; Matthew B. Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston; Dalton Police Chief Deanna Strout; Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King and Newbury Police Chief John R. Lucey, Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex J. Grant prosecuted the case.