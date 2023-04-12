<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lenox: Paranormal tour of Ventfort Hall

David Raby will lead a paranormal investigation at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St., from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 21.

Raby will give a brief history of the lives that once graced the hallways and will share some of his favorite evidence from previous investigations.

Masks that cover both the mouth and nose are required during this event. Non-refundable tickets cost $40 with a reduced rate of $25 for ages 12 to 18 and 19 to 23 with student ID.

Reservations are required at gildedage.org/events or by calling 413-637-3206.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all