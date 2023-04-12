Lenox: Paranormal tour of Ventfort Hall

David Raby will lead a paranormal investigation at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St., from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 21.
Raby will give a brief history of the lives that once graced the hallways and will share some of his favorite evidence from previous investigations.
Masks that cover both the mouth and nose are required during this event. Non-refundable tickets cost $40 with a reduced rate of $25 for ages 12 to 18 and 19 to 23 with student ID.
Reservations are required at gildedage.org/events or by calling 413-637-3206.