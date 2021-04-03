The COVID-19 pandemic hit 12 months ago, and bang! We were shut down.
There has been nothing, not even one item for our events business, for over a year. Half of our revenue evaporated overnight. No weddings, no concerts, no festivals, no corporate events. Nothing. All the work that we put in to create an events business for more than three years was gone.
Will our events business ever come back? The answer is, yes. I’ll give you my best guess as to when and how.
Fortunately, we have full-time tenants at The Stationery Factory to help cover the basic expenses needed to run the facility, and we’ve had time to reflect and make decisions on what we will look like in the future.
A year later, we are evolving in a way that is more thoughtful, deliberate and focused on long-term sustainability. We had been working at a level that we just could not keep up forever. It was fun and exciting, but thoroughly exhausting. Now, we will be taking a more measured approach to reaching our goals.
There are two ways we plan to develop The Stationery Factory. One is to completely fill the building’s underutilized space by the end of 2021. We hope to do this with businesses that join in and elevate the existing collaborative work environment within the building.
The other is to create a team to manage our events business. This will allow us to have more complete programming year-round and to be less dependent on a single individual.
Safety is our first priority for both our staff and anyone attending an event. In bringing back our events business, we need to be cautious so we don’t become the poster child for bad behavior.
The least risky choice for us is to have private and corporate events. That way, we know everyone who will be there and we can have complete control of the situation. Once we have a handle on doing that, and feel comfortable doing it, we can move on to holding events like weddings, where we don’t have quite as much control. Then, we can consider holding performances that anyone can attend, which is the most risky choice.
For those events, we will need to develop methods to comply with any and all regulations and provide an experience that is enjoyable and safe.
So, when will this evolve? That is the big question for all of us in this business. I expect that we will have a very small number of private events between now and late autumn this year. We plan on booking only corporate events for the holiday season. By February we expect to be open for weddings, and smaller public events.
And, if all goes well, we hope to be able to host large events and performances by April 2022.Right now, that’s the plan.