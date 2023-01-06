BOSTON — Rafael Devers has agreed to an 11-year contract worth $331 million to stay with the Boston Red Sox, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal.
Locking up Devers, a two-time All-Star third baseman, was an important move for the Red Sox and their uneasy fans after All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, slugger J.D. Martinez and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi departed in free agency.
The 26-year-old Devers reached the new deal a day after he and the team agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million contract to avoid arbitration in his final season under club control.
Devers’ 11-year deal is the longest commitment this offseason by the Red Sox and Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, supplanting the five-year, $90 million contract signed by Japanese star Masataka Yoshida.
Devers was the AL’s starting All-Star third baseman each of the past two years. In 141 games last season, he batted .295 with 42 doubles, 27 home runs and 88 RBIs.
The Red Sox are trying to bounce back from a 2022 season in which they finished 78-84, last in the ultra-competitive AL East. A year earlier, they won 92 games and reached the ALCS.
On Friday, the Red Sox signed infielder Justin Turner to a one-year contract on Friday, adding a player they hope can help make up for the loss of All-Star infielder Xander Bogaerts in free agency.
Left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.
Turner entered free agency after the Los Angeles Dodgers declined their $16 million option on him. Turner was named MVP of the 2017 National League Championship Series, earned All-Star honors in 2017 and 2021 and helped the Dodgers win the World Series during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.
He hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games after slumping early in the season. From the All-Star break on, he batted .340 before going 2 for 13 in the NL Division Series, where the Dodgers were eliminated.
During his nine seasons in Los Angeles, he has been a fan favorite and active in the community. In November, he received the Roberto Clemente Award, which honors MLB players for their philanthropic efforts.