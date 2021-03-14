American skier Jessie Diggins placed fourth in a 30-kilometer freestyle pursuit race in Switzerland on Sunday, and in the process made cross-country skiing history.
Diggins became just the second American to win the World Cup overall globe.
She finished the season with 1,347 points, besting Russia’s Yulia Stupak’s 1,079. Stupak was third on Sunday, as Norway’s Heidi Weng won. In the overall category, Ebba Andersson of Sweden — second on Sunday — was third with 1,011. That late performance allowed her to fend off another American, Rosie Brennan. Brennan finishes fourth in the World Cup overall with 919 points.
Diggins also won the distance category with 653 points. Andersson was second with 640, Stupak third with 619 and Brennan fourth with 484. Diggins was fourth in the sprint category for the season.
The 29-year-old is the first American woman to ever take home the sport’s top prize, and just the second US skier ever after Bill Koch won it in 1982. Only one other American has won a discipline globe, and that was Kikkan Randall three times in the sprints. Randall and Diggins teamed up last Olympics to deliver the US its first cross-country gold medal.