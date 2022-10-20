Donald Morrison: How the inventor of Hadacol saved America

If you’re old enough to collect Social Security, you may remember Hadacol. A fixture on the airwaves in the 1940s and '50s, it was a patent medicine of dubious effectiveness and vast popularity.
Social Security and Hadacol are related in a way that might surprise you. I’m not talking about how they were both intended to make people feel better. Or that geezers like me are currently feeling much better, thank you, since the federal government last week announced an 8.7 percent increase in next year’s Social Security benefits, the largest in 42 years.
The boost came because benefits are indexed to inflation, which is roaring. Congress used to vote on every increase, but the process got so contentious that our two major political parties agreed decades ago to make it automatic.
Good thing, too. More than 40 percent of retirees and disabled Americans (they’re also covered) rely on Social Security for the bulk of their income. For about 15 percent, it’s their only income. Inflation is nothing to cheer about, but it’s nice that many of our more vulnerable citizens have protection.
That was the goal of Social Security, one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s greatest New Deal innovations. The Great Depression was in full cry, and taking care of people too old or crippled to work seemed the right thing to do.
But the idea didn’t really originate with FDR. It was first introduced into the American political discourse by one Dudley J. LeBlanc, the man who invented Hadacol.
An obscure Louisiana politician and entrepreneur, LeBlanc ran for governor in 1932. He lost, but his signature campaign proposal — a monthly stipend for old folks — gained national attention. FDR’s mandarins took up the idea, and the Social Security Act was signed into law in 1935.
Leblanc went on to become a four-time Louisiana state senator. He also suffered from leg pains, and a New Orleans doctor prescribed Vitamin B1 to help. It did. LeBlanc figured the more, the better, so he concocted a potion that contained several B-vitamins in a mysterious brown liquid.
Hadacol was 12 percent alcohol, which made it popular in post-Prohibition counties that had remained dry. In some parts of the south, bars served the concoction in shot glasses. Leblanc marketed Hadacol as a dietary supplement, rather than a medicine, to avoid regulatory scrutiny.
Not that he shunned attention. LeBlanc flooded the airwaves with paeans to his creation’s healing powers. He launched a “Captain Hadacol” comic book and flogged Hadacol-branded shirts, lipstick and water pistols. The town of Midkiff, Texas, was enticed to change its name to Hadacol, though the U.S. Post Office nixed the plan.
LeBlanc’s greatest promotional success was the Hadacol Goodwill Caravan, inspired by the traveling medicine shows of the 19th century. His roving group included such celebrities as Lucille Ball, Mickey Rooney, Bob Hope, Judy Garland, James Cagney and Jack Dempsey. Entry could be had for two Hadacol box tops.
Advertisements claimed that Hadacol could rebuild “the pep, strength and energy of buoyant health when the system is deficient.” There was no research to back such claims, and the company went bust in 1954.
But there’s plenty of evidence to support the efficacy of his original big idea. Social Security helped lead America out of the Depression and has since saved millions of older and disabled people from poverty.
Today, however, Social Security could use a little pep, strength and energy. The system is funded by contributions from workers and employers, but slower immigration and population growth means that fewer workers are paying into the program. Some projections have Social Security sinking into the red by 2035. It won’t go bankrupt, but benefits might have to be reduced.
Fortunately, there are potions for that ailment. Like increasing the maximum annual income on which employee contributions are paid, currently $137,000, to include higher earners. Or raising the retirement age. Better yet, Congress could simply allocate funds for the system. Contrary to popular belief, it doesn’t now.
But Republicans have long opposed Social Security as dangerously socialist. They are promising to dismantle it if they regain control of Congress in November.
That would be a tragedy. For 87 years, through good times and bad, the system has reinforced both the U.S. economy and the notion that a civilized society takes proper care of its poor and disabled.
Saving Social Security — that national jewel, that shining evidence of America at its best — will require the kind of vision, tenacity and promotional genius shown long ago by a certain Louisiana politician and patent-medicine salesman. A shot glass of Hadacol wouldn’t hurt, either.