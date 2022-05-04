PITTSFIELD — Downtown Pittsfield Inc. will hold its annual meeting on May 26 at Barrington Stage Company’s Boyd-Quinson Mainstage performance space at 30 Union St. Networking will take place at 11:30 a.m., followed by the program from 1-2 p.m. This will be DPI’s first in-person annual meeting since 2019.
The meeting is free and open to all, but attendees must show proof of vaccination and a booster to receive admittance. Masks will be worn at all times except when an attendee is on stage speaking.
Registration/information: downtownpittsfield.com. Those who do not register through DPI’s registration portal should RSVP by May 20 to kgritman@downtownpittsfield.com.