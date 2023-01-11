Above: tudents draw with charcoal Tuesday in a class taught by faculty member Jim Schantz at at the Berkshire Art Center (formerly IS183) in Stockbridge. At left: Diane Vogt concentrates on a still life while drawing its outline, without looking. The class, {span}“Drawing the Still Life: From Charcoal to Pastel,” is for intermediate and advanced students.{/span}
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Articles
- Reese Witherspoon named 'The House in the Pines,' a psychological thriller set in Pittsfield, as her first book club pick of 2023
- Missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe and her husband, Brian Walshe, met in the Berkshires
- DA says he's never 'seen this amount of meth in Berkshire County' after recent Pittsfield drug bust
- Meet the 'good Samaritan' who helped reduce harm during a Pittsfield fire Sunday morning
- The Department of Public Utilities approved these rate increases in your gas and electric bills. Berkshire lawmakers are asking how these bills can be lowered, immediately
- A train from North Adams to Boston? How to learn more and weigh in on the Northern Tier Passenger Rail study
- Pittsfield High senior Kellie Harrington commits to run Division I cross-country at Stonehill College
- Pittsfield murder defendant will represent himself in court, against a judge's advice
- Icy roads spur plenty of venting, but no formal action, at Pittsfield City Council meeting
- Five people are facing drug and weapons charges after a Pittsfield search warrant yielded cocaine, heroin and two loaded guns
Collections
- Photos: Kellie Harrington signs D-I commitment at Pittsfield High School
- Photos: Hoosac Valley girls vs Amherst
- Photos: Horticulturist Amie Combs
- Taconic-Pittsfield Boys Basketball
- Photos: The Recovery Room hosts an open house for visitors in Pittsfield
- Photos: Lego Club at the North Adams Public Library
- Photos: Lenox boys basketball play Mahar
- Photos: Today in History for Jan. 11
- Collection of photos of Brazil riots on Jan. 8, 2023
- In remembrance: A look back at the Berkshirites we lost in 2022