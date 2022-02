GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

Drury celebrates the first of four goals by David Delisle, this one coming late in the first period against Mount Everett. Delisle had four goals and an assist while Branden Lincoln had two goals and four assists in Drury's 9-3 win over Mount Everett Wednesday night at the Peter W. Foote Vietnam Veterans Memorial Skating Rink in North Adams. A full story will be found at berkshireeagle.com/sports